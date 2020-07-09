Ariana Grande looks radiant in early 2000's favorite accessory

Like all other celebrities, pop star Ariana has transitioned her style during lockdown, moving from her trademark over-the-knee boots and hoodies to a more casual type of vibe.

In the photos she's shared from home, the pop star has been seen flaunting her style in sports bras, comfy knits, and baggy jeans. She has emerged as fashion icon, wearing the early 2000's favorite accessory.

Grande took her admirers to 2002's fashion style when Britney Spears' "I'm A Slave 4 U" was blaring from every radio, girls were wearing baby blue eyeshadow and Juicy Couture tracksuits, with Return to Tiffany charms dangling from their necks. This is the very specific energy the star is serving in the year 2020.

On Wednesday, Ari shared a selfie moment with her 194 million Instagram followers that felt so early aughts. The "Boyfriend" singer wore an all-black sweatpants look (an updated version of those iconic velour sets) with a pearl choker and, yes, a classic chain link necklace from Tiffany & Co.













