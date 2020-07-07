Kendall and Kylie Jenner rebuked for not paying factory workers in Bangladesh

Kylie and Kendall Jenner had allegedly been withholding pay from their factory workers in Bangladesh

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are often landing in one controversy after another and it seems they are once again in some piping hot water.

According to reports by Diet Prada and Remake, the two sisters had allegedly been withholding pay from their factory workers in Bangladesh.

Non-profit organization Remake named Global Brands Groups as the owner and manufacturer of the Kendall + Kylie clothing line. Remake claimed that because of the changes incurred following the pandemic, "factories are facing a severe liquidity crunch, with the women who make our clothes placed in the most vulnerable situation. No longer receiving pay, despite having already done the work, these women are quite literally at risk of starving to death.”

Being two of the wealthiest public figures around the globe, several people attacked the sisters for not paying their workers. However, the allegations were denied by the Kendall + Kylie team on their Instagram.



“The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by Canada Inc. The brand does not produce in Bangladesh. So [these allegations are] not accurate,” said Kylie’s rep in a statement issued to Teen Vogue last month.



The rep also claimed that Remake is also in the process of taking down the posts against the brand.

On the other hand, the non-profit states that they were threatened with legal action by the brand’s team, adding that they will maintain their stance against the sisters until they provide proof of them paying their garment workers.







