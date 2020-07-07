close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2020

Tom Cruise's character in 'Mission: Impossible 7' very unique, reveals Christopher McQuarrie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 07, 2020

Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie has  reportedly opened up about Tom Cruise's role in Mission: Impossible 7, saying  the dashing actor's  role in the movie is very different from what he has done before.

Christopher McQuarrie reportedly said that Tom Cruise will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the highly anticipated film, which had to be put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

 He went on to say that the character played by Tom in the upcoming movie is very 'un Tom' and fans will be very impressed with the actor. 

According to media reports, the Hollywood director after seeing the success of films like 'Deadpool' and 'Joker' wanted to direct Tom Cruise in a R rated film.

The dynamic duo of director Christopher McQuarrie and actor Tom Cruise, have previously collaborated on films like Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher flick. 

