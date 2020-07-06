Neena Gupta works on learning sign language during her time in quarantine

Neena Gupta has utilized her time in quarantine over the last few months to showcase a wholesome and entertaining side of her life, and with her most recent upload sweeping across social media, fans have been sent into roaring encouragement.

Taking to her Instagram account, Neena equated her motivation towards learning this new language to being in lockdown and even excitedly showcased a demonstration of how far she has come to her fans in the video.

She claimed, "I have learned a new thing during the lockdown -- I have learned the sign language. My husband is always on phone, mostly 90% of his time when he's awake." Later in her video, she also provided a demonstration regarding effective communication in sign language.

Check out the video below:

Her informational video and intentional method caught the attention of fans who began showering her with love and affection for her endeavor.

One claimed, "Ma'am u r such a sweetheart always great and your own beautiful way of expressing yourself." While another quipped, "Guess lot of women are in tune with this language as most of the husband's are on call."