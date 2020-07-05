close
Sun Jul 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2020

Lunar eclipse falls on Machine Gun Kelly's 'Hotel Diablo' anniversary: Here's what he says

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 05, 2020

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly said he doesn't believe in coincidence  as the first anniversary of his album "Hotel Diablo" coincided with lunar eclipse  

He has released his album last year in July 5. "Hotel Diablo" was the fourth studio album by the Cleveland rapper who on Sunday took to Twitter to mark the one year anniversary.

"It's a lunar eclipse and the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo. I don't believe in coincidence," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the rapper is dating Hollywood star Megan Fox who recently parted ways with her husband after ten years of marriage.

