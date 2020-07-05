Prince Harry asked to check his privilege before 'lecturing on racial inequality'

In an eviscerating column Malone claimed Prince Harry has not been 'grasping the concept of hypocrisy'

Prince Harry’s recent speech on racial inequality may have struck a chord with a number of people but there are many who are attacking him for it instead.

The Duke of Sussex has been asked to check his privilege by many including British presenter Carol Malone who termed him “one of the most privileged white men on the planet.”

In an eviscerating column penned for Express, Malone claimed the former royal has not been “grasping the concept of hypocrisy.”

“You have to laugh at Prince Harry banging on about white privilege and apologising for our 'unconscious racial bias' from the luxury of his £18million, 24,000 square-foot home in LA - a house loaned to him and Meghan courtesy of the 'privilege' of their friendship with Oprah Winfrey, who introduced them to the man who owns the place who subsequently 'loaned' it to them,” she wrote.

"Poor deluded Harry still hasn't grasped the concept of hypocrisy,” she added.

“He preaches about climate change while flying around the world in private planes. And he lectures us all on white privilege while being one of the most privileged white males on the planet who has been afforded every opportunity in his pampered life thanks to his super-privileged royal status,” she went on to say.

Earlier this week, Harry had issued a message on his late mother Princess Diana’s 59th birthday for the recipients of the Diana Award.

Harry said those working on racial issues gave him the "greatest hope" amid divisions in the world.