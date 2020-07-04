According to official figures, there are 95,570 active cases in the country with the total number of infections at 225,283. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: Pakistan's COVID-19 recovery rate reached 55.5% after 11,471 recoveries were recorded across the country over the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus recoveries reach 125,094 in Pakistan. — covid.gov.pk

According to the government's COVID-19 portal, these recoveries were the highest single-day jump in the country.

The total number of recovered cases in the country now stand at 125,094, while 2,460 patients are in critical condition.

The recoveries in Punjab stand at 42,854, Sindh 50,908, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 15,520, Islamabad 8,610, Balochistan 5,331, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,185, and Azad Jammu Kashmir 686.

Previously, the highest single-day recoveries, 9,809, were recorded on June 12.

According to official figures, there are 95,570 active cases in the country with the total number of infections at 225,283.

'PM Imran's strategy succeeded'

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday had credited Prime Minister Imran Khan's "smart lockdown" strategy for striking a balance between people's lives and starvation.

Faraz, while claiming that the strategy had "succeeded" against the virus, said: "The world also followed the smart lockdown strategy of PM Imran."

The minister was speaking at an event at Polyclinic Hospital to acknowledge the frontline role of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the fight against coronavirus in the last 100 days.

"The strategy of smart lockdown is succeeding in Pakistan and its results can be seen in Islamabad and other areas of the country," he said, adding: "In Islamabad, 771 cases of coronavirus were reported on June 1 and now the number of cases have dropped to 113 due to the smart lockdown strategy."

The information minister appreciated that people had adopted SOPs and helped in mitigating the disease.

“The efforts against coronavirus remain successful because of a balanced campaign. However, the danger of coronavirus still exists and it is our national obligation to follow the SOPs,” he added.