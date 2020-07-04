Brie Larson opens up about her struggles with anxiety and asthma

Hollywood actor Brie Larson is wearing her heart on her sleeve after she made her big debut on YouTube opening up about her personal and professional struggles.

Sharing a video on her channel, the Captain Marvel star revealed the reasons she is jumping on the YouTube bandwagon and also opened up about her struggle with social anxiety.

"For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself...I'm introverted. I'm scared. I have social anxiety,” said the 30-year-old Room actor.

“And though, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not really that anymore.' And so, from there I found that speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I'm scared of, has just helped me so much," she added.

She also spoke about the kind of content that she will be sharing on her new channel from using it as a means to “express herself personally” to “deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, and inclusive content.”