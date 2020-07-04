Shah Rukh Khan was once slapped by Saroj Khan for complaining about workload

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left the industry grieving after her death and following the tragic news, many have been recalling the remarkable ways she became a true mentor for numerous icons.

An unearthed interview of megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been making rounds where he recalls how Saroj had once slapped him for complaining about the workload.

The actor told The Telegraph back in 2018: “I remember, in my early days, I was working with Sarojji. In those days, I would work three shifts and would be like this (leans back on his chair and sticks his tongue out).”

“I told her, ‘Sarojji, itna kaam hai, thak gaya hoon (Sarojji, I am too tired, there is too much work)’. She would be very motherly towards me and she slapped me on the cheek, pyaar se (lovingly), and said, ‘Kabhi yeh mat kehna ki zyada kaam hai’ (Never complain about having too much work).”

“In this area of work, there is never too much work. I just feel fortunate that I have so much to choose from. So, no pressure.”

He also paid tribute to Saroj after her sad demise as he turned to Twitter and wrote: “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”