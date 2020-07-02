Famous 'Friends' wedding episode has an eerie connection to Jennifer Aniston's dad: Find out

The extremely famous wedding episode of hit sitcom Friends, wherein Monica and Chandler tie the knot, has an eerie connection with Jennifer Aniston's real-life father John Aniston.

In the episode, titled The One with Chandler and Monica’s Wedding, Rachel [Jennifer] is looking for someone to officiate Monica and Chandler’s wedding when Joey gets stuck at work.

This is when she stumbles across a Greek Orthodox wedding happening at the same venue. Outside the ceremony, a sign reads “Anastasakis Papasifakis Wedding.”



Not many know that Jennifer's father, John, was actually born Yiannis Antonios Anastasakis.

And so, this is how this particular episode had a personal link to Jen's family and her heritage.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently talked to Lisa Kudrow about watching the famed sitcom during lockdown.

“I love it! I love stumbling on a Friends episode,” she shared via in interview with Variety.

“This one time I was with Courteney, and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing and then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online, like, 15 minutes work of bloopers. We sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

On the other hand, the comedy serial has kept its fans eagerly waiting for an unscripted cast reunion special, to be aired on HBO Max once the pandemic ends.