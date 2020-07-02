Danny Hicks, 'Evil Dead 2' star, dies at 68

'Evil Dead 2' actor Danny Hicks died on Wednesday, four weeks after announcing cancer diagnosis. He was 68 years of age.

Hicks’ convention management team, Full Empire Productions, announced on Facebook, writing, "Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend."



Hicks played as Jake in Sam Raimi’s comedic horror sequel "Evil Dead II". Earlier this month, Hicks shared he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Facebook.

“To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news" he wrote.

"I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years," he added.





