Will Smith approved of wife's affair with singer August Aslina

August Aslina 's claim that he had Will Smith's belling to have an affair with the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith has has created quite a stir on social media.

The singer made the shocking revelation about his love affair with Will's wife In an interview with "The Breakfast Club" host Angela Yee.

He claimed that "I am Legend" actor gave him his blessings to have a relationship with his wife.

Commenting on why would one allow his wife to have an affair while married, he said that Will Smith approved the relationship due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership.

“I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation,” Alsina said, adding: “He gave me his blessing.”

Alsina's statement was rejected when a US newspaper approached Pinkett Smith's representative for a comment.

UK's publication Independent reported that they had received no response from the actor's wife on the claims made by Alisna.