Jon Stewart hits out at Trump, calling him ‘meth-head Nixon’

Jon Stewart also spoke about Trump’s recently retweeted video of a man shouting 'white power'

US President Donald Trump's popularity appears to rapidly declining as the presidential elections draw nearer.

American comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart became the latest celebrity to point his guns at the president during his appearance on The View.

The former Daily Show host speaking about why the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would make a better head of state than Trump, said: “I think it’s clear in this election, look, what’s Donald Trump going to run on? His record? That’s not going to happen.”

He also spoke about Trump’s recently retweeted video of a man shouting “white power” holding a Trump sign: “I think just ‘white power’ is playing in his head all the time. So he hears it from somewhere else. I think it’s just playing in his head all the time so he doesn’t really listen to it.”

“He’s going to be meth-head Nixon. Like, it’s going to be Southern strategy, all fear-mongering. I mean, you see it right now. He’s basically just sitting in his basement tweeting out fear-based trolling videos,” Stewart further blasted Trump.

He went on note that the former Vice President was more humble as he has experienced a number of tragedies in his life, including the loss of his son Beau to brain cancer.

“I think we need a leader right now of humility. We certainly have the antithesis of that. Right now we have a president who professes that he loves America, but apparently hates about 53% of the people living in it. I think we need a break.”

“This guy’s exhausting. When you talk about the pandemic and all the challenges we face, I think the greatest agent of chaos in this country today is the president, which is bananas.”