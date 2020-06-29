Karachi’s samosa selling boy receives love from Bollywood

Recently a video of 10-year-old student selling samosas outside a local hospital in Karachi’s F.B area went viral and the boy received a lot of appreciation and love from people on social media.



After the video went viral, a man in Karachi also announced to bear the educational expenses of the child.

Now, the adorable child Zahid, student of grade four, who is a prime example of hard work for many unemployed, received love and appreciation from Bollywood.

Veteran Bollywood actor-producer Dharmendra Deol turned to Twitter and shared the viral video of Zahid, selling samosas and wrote a sweet message for him.

The Sholay actor tweeted, “Work is worship.”

Appreciating the child, he further said, “I loved the video.”

In the video, Zahid could be heard saying "I come here after I am done with school." When asked about the grade he studied in, he replied, "I am in class four."