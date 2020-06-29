close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2020

Adele flaunts weight loss as she dons iconic Glastonbury dress

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 29, 2020


Adele showed off her recent weight loss once again in an Instagram post on Saturday, in which she appeared to be having a good time enjoying her own music.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter slipped into the dress she donned to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury as she relived her show-stopping set.

The "Someone Like You" singer - in the pictures shared on social media - could be seen watching a recording of one of her performances on television. 

In the first, she fanned herself while wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white t-shirt and squatting hear the TV.

In the second photo, Adele, a total blur, was dancing along to her own performance and had  rocked the same dress she wore on television. The singer wrote in the caption: "5 ciders in."

View this post on Instagram

5 ciders in

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Earlier, she told fans waiting for new music to “be patient” and said she is still quarantining because of the Covid-19. She also urged her followers to wear a mask.

Latest News

More From Entertainment