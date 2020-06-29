Adele flaunts weight loss as she dons iconic Glastonbury dress





Adele showed off her recent weight loss once again in an Instagram post on Saturday, in which she appeared to be having a good time enjoying her own music.



The 32-year-old singer-songwriter slipped into the dress she donned to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury as she relived her show-stopping set.

The "Someone Like You" singer - in the pictures shared on social media - could be seen watching a recording of one of her performances on television.

In the first, she fanned herself while wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white t-shirt and squatting hear the TV.

In the second photo, Adele, a total blur, was dancing along to her own performance and had rocked the same dress she wore on television. The singer wrote in the caption: "5 ciders in."

Earlier, she told fans waiting for new music to “be patient” and said she is still quarantining because of the Covid-19. She also urged her followers to wear a mask.

