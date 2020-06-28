'Parasite' distributor wins bidding war of Kristen Stewart film based on Princess Diana

The distributors of Oscar-winning movie Parasite just won a bidding war pertaining to the film based on Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart.

According to Deadline, the company, Neon, has teamed with Topic Studios to pay over $4 million for US rights.



The biopic, titled Spencer, will be directed by Pablo Narrain chronicling three crucial days from the life of Princess of Wales, wherein she decided that her marriage with Prince Charles was not working out.

As per media reports, the production of this much-speculated movie will kick start in early 2021.

Pablo, in an interview with a media outlet earlier, had called Kristen as one of the greatest actors who can be many things at a time including mysterious, fragile, and also strong.

The director had further revealed that the combination of such elements made him think of the Twilight actress to be perfect for the role. He had also added that how Kristen is responding to the script and approaching the character is very beautiful to see.