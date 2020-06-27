close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2020

Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson reunite for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 27, 2020

Margot Robbie is reportedly on board to star in a new female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film.

As per reports, the actress is reuniting with 'Birds of Prey' screenwriter Christina Hodson for a different take at the swashbuckling fantasy series.

It is learned  that Hodson has been called upon to take the reigns of the new Pirates movie for Disney with Aussie actress Margot the star of the show.

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightley had starred in the original trilogy, which became one of the most lucrative film franchises in box office history.

The new project is said to be separate from the already announced reboot of the Pirates franchise that has original writer Ted Elliott at the helm along with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

