close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2020

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan turns off her Instagram comments

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 26, 2020

Esra Bilgic has become the most favorite Turkish actress of Pakistani fans  after state-run PTV started airing "Dirilis: Ertugrul" with Urdu dubbing.

She witnessed a surge in her popularity through the commee favnts she received from her Pakistani fans on Instagram.

A look at her posts suggests that while many fans commended her for her outstanding performances, others were critical of the way she dressed.

Esra, who plays Halime Sultan, in the popular Turkish TV series on Thursday shared a new picture on Instagram but chose to turn off the comment section.

Check out her picture:


Latest News

More From Entertainment