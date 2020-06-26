Ertugrul's Halime Sultan turns off her Instagram comments

Esra Bilgic has become the most favorite Turkish actress of Pakistani fans after state-run PTV started airing "Dirilis: Ertugrul" with Urdu dubbing.

She witnessed a surge in her popularity through the commee favnts she received from her Pakistani fans on Instagram.

A look at her posts suggests that while many fans commended her for her outstanding performances, others were critical of the way she dressed.

Esra, who plays Halime Sultan, in the popular Turkish TV series on Thursday shared a new picture on Instagram but chose to turn off the comment section.

