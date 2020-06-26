Sajal Ali shares thought-provoking message for fans

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir amid coronavirus pandemic, shared a thought-provoking message for the fans about happiness.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and wrote an inspiring message in the story. She wrote, “Happiness is enjoying the little things in life.”

Later, Sajal shared a sweet monochrome photo of her on the photo-video sharing app with an encouraging message.

She captioned the photo with a heart emoji and wrote, “Be strong now, because things will get better. InshALLAH.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

