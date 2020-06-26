Kim Kardashian shares adorable throwback photo from luxurious trip

Kim Kardashian showed off her killer curves in a pair of tropical trousers and a matching patterned top as the reality star shared gorgeous throwback from her luxurious vacation in Costa Rica last June.

The 39-year-old beauty stunned fans with her latest sultry post on Thursday, asking the follower: 'Costa Rica throwback. When it’s safe to travel again where are you going?'

To highlight her killer curves, the other of three shot a smoldering look into the camera with her tousled dark tresses and ultra-glam makeup on full display, resting her manicured red nails on her thighs while sitting at the end of a staircase.

'I think I took this,' The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star pointed out on the snap from their trip one year prior, which also included Kim's husband Kanye West and the Poosh founder's ex Scott Disick.



Also in attendance were the beauty mogul's three oldest kids North, 7, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, and Kourtney's Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.



Throughout the family's epic vacation, Kim showed off her chiseled abs and tiny waist in a number of barely-there bikinis.

On her trip, the selfie queen shared stunning snaps of herself in a white string two piece and another wearing a black thong swimsuit and tiny top.

Their sunny getaway, included a lot of kid-friendly activities, as they filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.