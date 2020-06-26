Matthew Morrison reacts to 'Glee' co-star Lea Michele's racially offensive conduct

Matthew Morrison has finally reacted to his former Glee co-star Lea Michele's alleged racially offensive conduct against fellow actress Samantha Ware.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, Morrison said, “I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ah.”

Morrison then proceeded to throw shade at Michele stating, “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

The actor's comments have come weeks after Samantha Ware accused Michele of making Glee a living hell for her.

In the aftermath, other stars who have worked with Michele on Broadway and behind the scenes, blasted her for how poorly she treated them.



Ware even stated that Michele threatened her to get her fired from the show.

Following the scandal, Michele, who is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, issued an apology on Instagram, saying she was learning to focus on how her “behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”