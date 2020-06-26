close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2020

Matthew Morrison reacts to 'Glee' co-star Lea Michele's racially offensive conduct

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 26, 2020
Matthew Morrison reacts to 'Glee' co-star Lea Michele's racially offensive conduct 

Matthew Morrison has finally reacted to his former Glee  co-star  Lea Michele's alleged racially offensive conduct against fellow actress Samantha Ware. 

Speaking on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, Morrison said, “I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now.  It’s kind of like, ah.” 

Morrison then proceeded to throw shade at Michele stating, “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

The actor's comments have come weeks after Samantha Ware accused Michele of making Glee a living hell for her. 

 In the aftermath, other stars who have worked with Michele on Broadway and behind the scenes, blasted her for how poorly she treated them.

Ware even stated that Michele threatened her to get her fired from the show. 

Following the scandal, Michele, who is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, issued an apology on Instagram, saying she was learning to focus on how her “behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment