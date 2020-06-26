Dixie Chicks change their name to 'The Chicks' amid BLM protests

The Dixie Chicks have officially changed their name, and will now be known 'The Chicks. The group decided to pursue the change following calls urging for them to drop the term ‘Dixie’ from the name amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The popular country band announced the news on their website Thursday, with the caption "We want to meet this moment."

The group also released the protest-themed song 'March March', with the accompanying music video consisting of footage of protests throughout the years, as well as the names of black men and women who were killed by police officers.

There is also another group called The Chicks, who hail from New Zealand, but they have allowed the three members – Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer – to use it for their own band, too.