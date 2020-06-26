Prince Harry gives fans rare glimpse inside LA home in England Rugby video

Prince Harry has shared a sneak peek of his Los Angeles mansion during a surprise appearance in a video to support England Rugby's campaign.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in part of a montage about England Rugby's Pitch In campaign and told fans about his love for rugby.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills home in April and have kept their residence as private as possible.

Harry can be seen outside in what appears to be a terrace, saying: "We all miss rugby but it [the pandemic] hasn't taken away our spirit."



The veranda is decorated with canary yellow walls and features a wooden awning along the ceiling with a large tree behind him.

In previous videos call footage, the royal couple has only shown plain walls inside their home.



