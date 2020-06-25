Chris Hemsworth says 'Extraction' trailer recreated by Nigerian boys is better than original

A group of talented young Nigerian filmmakers surprised Chris Hemsworth with the recreation of a trailer for the actor's latest film "Extraction".

The trailer which has been recreated shot for shot left the actor, director and Netflix streaming awestruck.

Chris Hemsworth, who played the lead role in the action thriller, shared the trailer on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Huge shout out to these amazing young film makers @ikorodu_bois for recreating @extraction trailer shot for shot! I think your version might be better than the original !! [sic]" he wrote on his Instagram post.











