Jimmy Kimmel 'embarrassed' after getting slammed over black face controversy

Jimmy Kimmel did a Karl Malone impression using black face and racially insensitive lingo

As America’s fight against racism intensifies, several names in the entertainment industry are now getting called out over their past racist activities.

And now Jimmy Kimmel’s old resurfaced sketches have sullied his name, where he did a Karl Malone impression using black face and racially insensitive lingo during The Man Show.

The comedian has now issued an apology over the scandals, terming his past ‘embarrassing.’

In an interview with ET Online, Kimmel said: "I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us. That delay was a mistake.”

"I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last 20-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show. I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me,” he added.

Earlier, Jimmy Fallon too had landed in controversy over a similar incident. He later issued an apology for the Saturday Night Live impression of Chris Rock from nearly two decades ago, saying he feels ‘horrified.’

“I realized that I can’t not say I’m horrified and I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed. I realized that silence is the biggest crime that white guys like me and the rest of us are doing, staying silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. And we need to stop saying ‘that’s not OK’ more than just one day on Twitter,” he said.