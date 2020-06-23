Raveena Tandon asks for aid towards extending a helping hand to less privileged

Raveena Tandon asks for aid towards extending a helping hand to the less privileged

Raveena Tandon has recently stepped up, offering aid and facilitation to numerous underprivileged families struggling amid COVID-19. Throughout this period of struggle, Raveena has been contributing to the community to the best of her abilities.

According to Hindustan Times, she was quoted saying: “We’ve contributed towards the education of the children of the Pulwama martyrs through the rotary club, and have donated to many NGOs to help people who are fighting to survive during this on-going pandemic, including those organisations that are helping animals.”

With the current situation at hand, Raveena believes that it is the responsibility of public figures to do their bit in the grand scheme of things.

“We definitely have a responsibility to give back to society after all that they’ve given us. We’ve earned name and fame due to their love. So, it’s imperative that we reciprocate and maybe inspire more people to come forward to help.”