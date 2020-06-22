close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2020

Bilal Maqsood contracts coronavirus

Bilal Maqsood has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The singer  and guitarist revealed this during a Q&A session on Instagram where he was answering fans' questions.

When a fan asked "how are u and Anwar uncle (Bilal's father Anwar Maqsood) and the whole family", the musician disclosed that he has tested positive for the virus.

"I've tested positive, but we are all fine," he replied.

Over 3500 people have died and more than 176,000 have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

