Ansel Elgort rejects sexual assault allegations

Days after being accused of sexual assault by a woman, Ansel Elgort broke his silence over the allegations .

The accuser identified as Gabby claimed that she met the actor through social media after sending him a Direct Message just days before her 17th birthday.



She claimed that Elgort was aware of her age when he allegedly assaulted her.

Taking to Instagram, The Fault in our Stars actor denied the allegations, saying he was in a consensual relationship with the girl.

"I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone," he said.

The actor added, "what is true is that in New York in 2014 when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well."

He further said, “I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.

"As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy," he concluded.



