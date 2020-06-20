close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
June 20, 2020

Actor Yasir Nawaz, wife Nida Yasir donate plasma after recovering from coronavirus

TV actor Yasir Nawaz and his wife Nida Yasir have recovered from  coronavirus.

The couple on Saturday donated their plasma for the treatment of other patients who have contracted COVID-19.

According to Dow University of Health Sciences, the couple arrived at the facility on Saturday after recovering from the coronavirus disease.

Official Twitter account of the hospital also carried a brief statement of Yasir in which the actor said "Your plasma can save two more lives, if you have recovered from COVID-19. Please donate your plasma and be a life safer. 

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3,000 people and affected more than 150,000 others in Pakistan.

