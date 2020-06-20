Ayesha Omar eagerly waiting for Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s visit to Pakistan

It seems that Pakistani singer, model and actress Ayesha Omar is also a crazy fan of Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul and its leading characters including Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan.



Esra Bilgic essays the role of Halime Sultan, wife of Ertugrul in the drama series that have won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans.

Esra Bilgic and other stars of Erturgul Ghazi have expressed their wish to visit Pakistan.

In her first ever interview with a Pakistani portal recently, Esra again expressed her wish to visit Pakistan. She also shared her cover photo taken for the magazine on Instagram.

Ayesha Omar shared the cover photo of Esra Bilgic in her Instagram story and wrote, “Hello Halime, we love you.”

The Mera Dard Bayzuban actress further said with a heart emoji, “And can’t wait to have you here in person.”