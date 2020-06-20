Kim Kardashian speaks out against ‘unfair’ justice system of US

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has spoken out on the 'unfair and broken' justice system of the United States and shared with her fans two cases in this regard.



As the Black Lives Movement gained momentum, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and spoke out against the unfair justice system of America.

She tweeted, “I just have to share a few cases to show how broken and unfair our justice system is.”

Sharing the first case of white privilege, she said, “THIS WOMAN HUNG A TODDLER WITH A NOOSE AND GOT PROBATION!!!!”

Kim Kardashian shared another case of an African American woman and wrote, “THIS MOTHER GOT 5 YEARS IN PRISON FOR PUTTING A FAKE ADDRESS SO HER CHILD COULD GO TO SCHOOL!!!!”.

She shared the two cases of broken and unfair justice system on her Instagram story as well.

Kim Kardashian is in self-isolation with four children and husband Kanye West at her Hidden Hills mansion.