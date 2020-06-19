Elon Musk refutes claims of 'three-way affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Elon Musk has denied that he had a three-way affair with Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne.
During a defamation case between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, it was claimed that Amber Heard had engaged in a secret three-way affair in 2016 with Musk and Delevingne.
Musk has denied the claims in a statement, saying that he and Delevingne 'are nothing more than friends,' and that his relationship with Heard only started once she had split from Depp.
"Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this," he reportedly told to a media outlet.
He was reported to have said: "Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing.
"I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"