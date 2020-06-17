Kylie Jenner reportedly has the jet for longer journeys. Khloe Kardashian has given a sneaky insight in to what her sister's plane looks like.

The make-up mogul’s older sister shared a photo of a plane window on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, a cocktail napkin is embellished with the words “Kylie Air” in pink lettering, written in the same font used on Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics. In the snapshot, the window seat is bathed in pink light.

The 22-year-old is thought to have flown the Kardashian clan to Cody, Wyoming, where they are all staying at Kim and Kanye's ranch to celebrate North West's 7th birthday.

Before they got there, 35-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Khloe gave a glimpse at the luxury jet as she shared a photo on Instagram of its inside.

The reality star reportedly purchased her own private jet in the months prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to media outlet, which included a source who estimated the splurge cost the makeup mogul between $50 million and $70 million. The plane appears to be a Global Express Jet, an aircraft typically used for longer distances, according to reports.