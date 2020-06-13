Avengers co-star shares throwback pictures as Captain America actor Chris Evans turns 39

Captain America star Chris Evans is celebrating his 39th birthday today (Saturday).

His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo was among thousands of people who sent birthday greetings to Chris Evans on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the Hulk actor wrote, "‪Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans! Wishing you all the best today, bro."

He also shared a couple of pictures with the Captain America star.

One of the throwback pictures were apparently taken on the sets of the Avengers as it showed Evans donning Captain America's costume.

Chris Evan's role in the Avengers series came to an end with Avengers: Endgame that released last year.

The film became the highest-grossing movie of all time, a record previously held by James Cameron's Avatar.