Brad Pitt is fighting racism in America for his daughter Zahara’s safe future

Brad Pitt recently made headlines after he marched alongside protesters demanding equal rights for America’s black community.

The Fight Club hunk’s association and endorsement for the Black Lives Matter movement has since been lauded by the public and the reason the star is voicing out his support more ardently than ever is because of his daughter.

According to HollywoodLife, the 56-year-old is fighting alongside the African American community against racism so his Black daughter, 15-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, could have a secure future in the country.

“That’s the man he is, and as a father of a Black child it’s an issue close to his heart,” a source spilled to the publication.

“He’s always been known to fight and support what’s right, and that is exactly why he was there. He wants to be on the right side of history,” the insider continued.

“He is serious about where he provides his support and wants to [protest] to show where support should be given. He is a smart, caring gentleman that people should be proud of. Fighting for the Black Lives Matter is just the right thing to do, so it’s no surprise that he has supported the movement,” it was further revealed.