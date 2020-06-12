Snoop Dogg shares Muhammad Ali's perspective on racism

American rapper Snoop Dogg on Thursday shared a video of Muhammad Ali in which the American boxing legend is seen discussing the discrimination against black community.

Muhammad Ali is widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century.

Snoop Dogg has been raising his voice against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States since George Floyd's killing on May 25.

The rapper has used his Instagram page to share information to highlight discrimination the black community has been facing in the US.

He often shares posts that his followers and fans sometimes find offensive but nothing could stop him from sharing his thoughts.



