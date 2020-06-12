close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2020

Jessica Alba dazzles in festive braids, celebrates daughter's graduation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 12, 2020

Jessica Alba,  who spotted with her family on Thursday, prepared the car with colorful decorations to celebrate the graduation of her daughter Honor Marie Warren from elementary school.

The 'Sin City' star was dressed festively for the occasion with cute pigtail braids peeking out from a blue bandanna on her head and bright ochre pants.

The 39-year-old completed her look with hoop earrings and a yellow-orange face mask that hung from one ear.

Alba's daughter Honor, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren, twinned her mom, wearing a pleated yellow skirt, darker blue striped crop top with a white layer underneath, and a bright yellow hair band. 

Jessica and Cash's younger daughter Haven Garner, eight, was also seen posing for family snaps, wearing similar colors and sandals that were yellow.


