Jennifer Aniston called Angelina Jolie 'uncool' for declaring love for Brad Pitt publicly

There were some bits about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt that Jennifer Aniston agreed to make public

Jennifer Aniston has, for the most part kept mum about Brad Pitt’s romance rumours with Angelina Jolie while she was married to him.

However, there had been one instance where the Friends alum was asked about the Maleficent star but she had only agreed to comment off the record.

The 2008 Vogue interview had read: “Suffice it to say, if there is never any love gained in the first place, there can be no love lost.”

There were some bits that Aniston agreed to make public, specifically her reaction to Jolie’s New York Times interview where she had confessed her love for Brad Pitt.

“There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss.”

“That stuff about how she couldn’t wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool,” Aniston had said.

The Vogue story further read: “What really rankled Aniston about the piece was that Jolie felt the need to recount a detailed timeline of exactly how her relationship developed on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

In a 2006 Vanity Fair interview, the Murder Mystery star had looked back at the only time she had met Jolie on the sets of her nineties sitcom Friends.

“It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself. I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’”