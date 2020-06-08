Chad Stahelski addresses John Wick Chapter 3 ending mystery

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has addressed the mystery surrounding the ending of the franchise's chapter 3.

The filmmaker opened up about the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Asked about the scene in which John is shot by his ally Winston, Chad said "Did Winston mean to shoot him? He meant to shoot him. Did he mean to kill him? That's open for interpretation," he said.

"You can take it one of two ways, and that's kind of where we pick up some of the unanswered questions in John Wick 4," he said while answering a question.

Talking about his intention behind Winston's move, he said: "I like open-ended questions, sometimes, where not everything gets answered. I also like satisfying the audience, but I like leaving a little to your imagination and a little open for debate."