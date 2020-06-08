close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2020

Chad Stahelski addresses John Wick Chapter 3 ending mystery

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 08, 2020

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has addressed the mystery surrounding the ending of the franchise's chapter 3.

The filmmaker opened up about the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum   in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Asked about the scene in which John is shot by his ally Winston, Chad said "Did Winston mean to shoot him? He meant to shoot him. Did he mean to kill him? That's open for interpretation," he said.

"You can take it one of two ways, and that's kind of where we pick up some of the unanswered questions in John Wick 4," he said while answering a question.

Talking about his intention behind Winston's move, he said: "I like open-ended questions, sometimes, where not everything gets answered. I also like satisfying the audience, but I like leaving a little to your imagination and a little open for debate."

Latest News

More From Entertainment