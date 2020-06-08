Halsey condemns JK Rowling over controversial tweets

British author JK Rowling is facing criticism over a string of tweets she sent out on June 6.

In his tweets, the Harry Potter creator accused trans people and trans allies of "erasing the lived reality of women".

American singer Halesy has condemned Rowling for her controversial tweets.

Taking to Twitter, Halsey wrote, "Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal (sic) that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going “hmm...yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people.”

Other celebrities who have condemned Rowling over her tweets included Sarah Paulson, Jameela Jamil, Munroe Bergdorf and Harry Potter actor Katie Leung

