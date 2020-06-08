close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2020

Halsey condemns JK Rowling over controversial tweets

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 08, 2020

British author JK Rowling is facing criticism  over  a string of tweets she sent out on June  6.

In his tweets, the Harry Potter  creator  accused trans people and trans allies of "erasing the lived reality of women".

American singer Halesy has condemned Rowling for her controversial tweets.  

Taking to Twitter, Halsey wrote, "Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal (sic) that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going “hmm...yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people.”

Other celebrities who have condemned Rowling over her tweets included Sarah Paulson, Jameela Jamil, Munroe Bergdorf and Harry Potter actor Katie Leung

Latest News

More From Entertainment