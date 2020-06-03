‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ craze: Nida and Yasir Nawaz watching Turkish drama in quarantine

‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ craze: Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz watching Turkish drama in quarantine

Renowned Pakistani actor, producer and director Yasir Nawaz and his wife Nida Yasir, who have been isolating since the last 13 days after contracting coronavirus, have said that they are watching Turkish historical drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi in quarantine.



This they disclosed during a live session on Instagram while celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Yasir Nawaz said, “I am becoming Ertugrul Ghazi after watching the Turkish historical drama series.”

He further said, “We will always remember the year 2020 because it has been 18 years to our wedding and also 13 days together in quarantine.”



Nida Yasir also confirmed, “I am watching Ertugrul Ghazi during quarantine because it encourages us.”

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz along with their daughter have been in self-isolation over the past 13 days after they tested positive for coronavirus.