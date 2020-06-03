Cardi B wants to vote out Donald Trump: 'We can all win together'

US singer Cardi B urges fans to vote for 'change'

US singer Cardi B, who is known to never shy away from speaking out against injustices, has urged her fans and followers to vote against Republican candidates in May 3 primary elections.



Taking to Instagram, the I Like It singer shared a series of President Donald Trump tweets where he is encouraging his supporters to vote.

Cardi B wrote, “Hey guys this is why we NEED TO VOTE ! Trump is encouraging his supporters to vote and THEY WILL! They follow everything and do everything he tells them to do.”

“WE have the power to vote as well. Trump and the Republican Party have a lot of influencers, followers and supporters but so do WE! All the celebs and influencers we have the same following and THATS WHY WE ENCOURAGING YOU TO VOTE!,” she further said.



The singer went on to say, “This is something that WE CAN ALL WIN TOGETHER. YOU will be apart of change.”