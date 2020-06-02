'Avatar 2': James Cameron arrives in New Zealand to resume production

James Cameron has reportedly landed in New Zealand to resume the production of the highly anticipated film, 'Avatar 2'.



The much-awaited thriller happens to be one of the most sought-after projects from Hollywood.



The Hollywood director has arrived New Zealand and will be observing a 14-day self-quarantine keeping in line with the government's rules of air travel, as New Zealand has eased its lockdown with respect to allowing filmmakers to resume the production work.



James Cameron's 'Avatar' was the highest-grossing film across the worldwide box office until its record was broken by Russo Brothers' film 'Avengers: Endgame'.



The film's sequel will reportedly hit the big screen on December 17, 2021. The fans and cinema-goers are eagerly waiting for this film. There are a total of four Avatar films that will be coming starting with 'Avatar 2'.













