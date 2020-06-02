Jennifer Aniston auctions off her most iconic photo

Jennifer Aniston has teamed up with longtime photographer Mark Seliger to auction off one of her finest photo to benefit coronavirus relief.

The 1995 black and white portrait is one of Aniston's most stunning images, showing the beautiful in the buff but elegantly posed.

The photo was taken in the 90s, as Jennifer rocked her signature 'Rachel' hairdo' in the pic. The video, shared by Aniston on Instagram, showed Seliger working in the dark room.

Talking about the fundraising effort in her caption, the Morning Show actress said: 'My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief...

'100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved.

'Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this,' she added before finishing with the tag '#radart4aid.'

Portraits of stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are also being sold.

Aniston has been quarantining in her Beverly Hills home since TV and film production halted due to the pandemic.

Jennifer's highly anticipated Friends reunion set to premiere on HBO Max was postponed.