Blake Lively vows to raise daughters in anti-racist household: 'It’s the least we can do'

Blake Lively has come forth pledging that she will raise her kids in a completely inclusive manner, to defeat the deep-rooted systemic racism prevalent in the US.

Simultaneously, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds also announced donating $200,000 to The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), advocating for change.

The actress admitted that she and Reynolds had been "uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is" in the past and vowed to do better in the future.



"We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously," she wrote.

"It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling," she added.

"We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past, we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is," Lively's statement read.

