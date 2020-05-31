Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari get hitched

The news was confirmed after the model changed her name on Instagram from Sadaf Kanwal to Sadaf Sabzwari 0 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari confirmed their marriage after rumours of their relationship had been doing the rounds online.

Photos of the couple’s nikkah ceremony had been circulating on social media, and the news was confirmed after the model changed her name on Instagram from Sadaf Kanwal to Sadaf Sabzwari and also posted pictures from the intimate ceremony on her social media.

Shahroz too announced the marriage for his fans and followers on Instagram, as he posted pictures on his Instagram, with the caption, "Alhamdulilah."



Shahroz had parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf this year in February over ‘irreconcilable differences.’ The former couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.

