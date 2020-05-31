close
Sun May 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 31, 2020

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari get hitched

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 31, 2020
The news was confirmed after the model changed her name on Instagram from Sadaf Kanwal to Sadaf Sabzwari
0
 Advanced issue found
 

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari confirmed their marriage after rumours of their relationship had been doing the rounds online.

Photos of the couple’s nikkah ceremony had been circulating on social media, and the news was confirmed after the model changed her name on Instagram from Sadaf Kanwal to Sadaf Sabzwari and also posted pictures from the intimate ceremony on her social media.

View this post on Instagram

Complete ️

A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal) on

Shahroz too announced the marriage for his fans and followers on Instagram, as he posted pictures on his Instagram, with the caption, "Alhamdulilah."

View this post on Instagram

ALHAMDULILLAH

A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on

Shahroz had parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf this year in February over ‘irreconcilable differences.’ The former couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.  

Latest News

More From Entertainment