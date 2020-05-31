Jennifer Aniston posts soul-shattering video, demands justice for George Floyd

Jennifer Aniston was among the many stars who came forth to demand justice for George Floyd - an African-American who died after a white police officer pinned his neck to the ground under his knee.

The Friends alum urged her followers to sign a petition to ensure the end to racial-based violence in the US, in a long post she penned in tribute to Floyd, calling for the arrest of all four officers behind Floyd's gruesome murder.

Jen wrote, "This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it’s NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love."

"How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME? Text FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four of the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd arrested," she added.

So far, a large number of A-list celebrities have raised their voice over George Floyd's murder.

These include Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and various others.