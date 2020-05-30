close
Sat May 30, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 30, 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez is 'ecstatic and grateful' to be working on 'challenging roles'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 30, 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez is ‘ecstatic and grateful’ to get to work on ‘challenging roles’. Photo: Seenit 

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Bollywood’s best and over the years she has learned a large amount through experience and failures. With a portfolio as vast as hers, Jacqueline admitted she feels blessed to have worked with the biggest stars of the industry over the years.

According to a report by IANS, Jacqueline spoke about her experience working with a large number of ‘renowned people’ from the industry.

She was quoted saying, "In my career so far, I feel blessed to have worked with renowned people from the industry -- be it directors or actors. Additionally, I'm ecstatic and grateful to have got the opportunity to do different, exciting and challenging roles. I have learned a lot with every role and movie I have done so far, which has further helped me evolve as an artiste and an individual.”

She went on to add, "I hope to continue to do good work and I'm looking forward to different learning experiences with each project.”

Although her overall experience has been predominantly in the genres of comedy and thrillers, she wishes to do more work in action packed films. "I am glad to have experimented with so many genres and equally excited to try my hand at many more. I definitely enjoy 'action' a lot and hope to be an action icon one day.”

