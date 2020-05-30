When Amitabh Bachchan left Vinod Khanna injured on the sets of 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

Amitabh Bachchan's one mistake led to veteran actor Vinod Khanna getting injured on the sets of 1978 film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

It all happened when Big B was supposed to throw a few plates towards Vinod Khanna during one of the scenes.

However, he ended up throwing them with immense force accidentally. As a result, Khanna sustained injuries as he was not able to hold himself properly because of all the force.



Later, Big B even apologised to Khanna for his mistake.

However, he did not take any offence and took the incident rather lightly, stating that such things happen during the shoot of movies.

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna appeared in a lot of movies together including hits like Zameer, Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish.