Kim Kardashian demands justice for George Floyd

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has demanded justice for African American man George Floyd, who was brutally killed by police.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned to Twitter and shared the last words of George with broken heart.

With broken heart emoji, Kim demanded justice for George Floyd with hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

A video circulating on internet shows a police officer suffocating the unarmed African American individual to death in Minnesota, US.

Protests have erupted after the killing of Floyd in Minnesota.